Farm forum to tour fish and game association

XENIA — The next Greene County Farm Forum meeting will feature a tour of the country’s fish and game association.

During the Monday, April 24 meeting, an overview of the programs the fish and game club offers will be presented after the walking tour.

The program will begin at approximately 7 p.m. Prior to the meeting, a meal will be served at 6 p.m. at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia.

The meal is $12 per person, and reservations are required. No reservations are necessary for those planning to only attend the tour. For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or [email protected] by April 21.

Attendees participating in the meal will depart from the church around 6:45-7 p.m. and proceed about a mile south on Union Road to the Fish and Game Association. The sign for the association is on the left. Follow the road to the club and cross the bridge which passes the pond.

Attendees will meet in the clubhouse. The Greene County Fish and Game Association is at 1538 Union Road. The lane taking you to the club is also Union Road.

The program is open to the public.