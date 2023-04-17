Submitted photo | Legacy Christian Academy

The Legacy Christian Academy Dramatic Arts Department is presenting “The Fiddler on the Roof.” The cast, crew, and orchestra of students, parents, faculty, and alumni welcome you to enjoy this beloved musical on April 20-22. Evening performances are at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30. There is a 1 p.m. matinee April 22 with doors opening at 12 p.m. Performances will take place in the LCA auditorium, 1101 Welsey Avenue, Xenia. Tickets can be purchased under Legacy Life at https://www.legacyknights.org/tickets.cfm.