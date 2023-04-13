U.S. 35 to close briefly Friday

XENIA — U.S. 35 will be closed at the intersection of Valley and Trebein roads on Friday for equipment relocation.

The closure is set to begin at 4 a.m. while contractors working for the Ohio Department of Transportation move a crane from the south side of U.S. 35 to the north side. Once the crane is relocated, the closure will be lifted. Traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers.

The U.S. 35-Valley/Trebein project includes upgrading 1.28 miles of U.S. 35 to a limited-access facility, bridge construction, retaining wall construction, and upgrades to Valley and Trebein roads at the intersection.

The Eagle Bridge Company was awarded a contract to build the interchange and complete other roadway improvements, and all work is scheduled to be completed in October 2025.

For more information about the project, visit US 35-Valley/Trebein Interchange, and for information regarding ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information across the state, visit www.OHGO.com