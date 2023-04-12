Rodgers has 7 RBI, Cedarville blows past Yellow Springs

CEDARVILLE — As Adyson Rodgers continues to blast opposing pitchers, Cedarville reaps the benefits.

A three-run home run she hit in the first inning started a seven-RBI performance against Yellow Springs on Wednesday as the Indians cruised a 23-6 win at home.

In addition to the home run, Rodgers went 2-for-2 with a triple, walk and hit by pitch against the Bulldogs. She recently in a doubleheader combined to go 8-for-8 with two home runs including an inside the park grand slam, 12 RBI and six runs scored.

The freshman through 11 games this season is currently leading the Ohio Heritage Conference in home runs (4) and runs batted in (26), and is ranked near the top of batting average (.609), slugging percentage (1.233) and runs scored (13). All except for runs would have ranked her in the top-five for the entirety of the 2022 season amongst OHC players.

“I did not think that would be actually going on,” Rodgers said. “I was shocked by that because I know there’s some girls in this league that are just as talented, if not more talented than I am. I just think that it’s unbelievable.”

Webb said Rodgers immediately stepped into a leadership role early in the season and believes her bat kick starts the Indians’ offense.

“In order to get the level of where she’s at, it takes a lot of hard work,” she said. “She’s dedicated to it. She’s even willing to jump up and has offered to pitch when she’s never done it before.”

Yellow Springs retired two of the first three batters in the first before Brenna Atkins walked to extend the inning. Rodgers fouled a pitch off in the next at-bat before her long fly ball made it over the wall to give Cedarville a 3-0 lead.

The Indians followed the homer with four hits, two walks, and two hit by pitches to score five more times.

Nine different Cedarville players drove in a run during the game. Mackenzie Ankeney had three RBI to go with her 4-for-4 day at the plate, while Atkins, Ryleigh Burnett, Elizbeth Caraway, Rachel Graham and Megan Hulbert all had two.

The Indians led 15-0 after two before switching around its defensive lineup. Yellow Springs got two runners on in both innings before coming through with five in the third. Gabby Florence had two RBI and Adeline Zinger led the Bulldogs with two of the team’s 11 hits.

Yellow Springs senior Autumn Sorenson (10) tries to avoid Cedarville freshman Brenna Atkins (19) at third base. Sorenson rounded the bag and scored on a three-base error single. Cedarville junior Heather Dutenhaver (8) fields a grounder from the circle and throws out Yellow Springs freshman Tavey Johnson (23) as she runs toward first base. Yellow Springs junior Violet Babb (4) delivers a pitch.