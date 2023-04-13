Kevin Hart coming to Nutter Center

FAIRBORN — Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will perform at the Nutter Center on Tuesday, May 16 as part of his Reality Check Tour.

Hart’s Reality Check tour was ranked the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 on Billboard and Pollstar and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. Last year’s run included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, and many more.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart sold out Crypto.com Arena in 2022 as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out more than 100 arenas around the world. Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

The general on sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14 at KevinHartNation.com. Tickets for all previously announced 2023 Reality Check shows are on sale now at KevinHartNation.com.