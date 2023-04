Career center students enter NTHS

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center held a ceremony on Tuesday for students being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.

Those inducted were Cole Henderson, Zachary Johnson, Lexi Stokes, Cierra Bolen, Megan Coffman, Dominic Combs, Karlie Harlow, Brenden Manor, Haydon Martin, Isabella Millar, Kiersten Nolley, Rebecca Noonan, Elizabeth Petrosh, Lorelei Trochelman, Gracie Wolfe, Mason Ankeney, Adam Cline, Jake Cunningham, Elijah Kosins, Logan Sandlin, John Scott, Evan Bundesen, Alice Hook, Amanda Osborne, Ethan Schenking, William Brown, Jeffery Fisher, Caitlyn Graham, John Luckoski, Briawna Randall, Nicholas Williamson, Kole Ballou, Joshua Case, Christopher Cruz, Piper McGrew, Dakota Rash, Colin Bordenkircher, Trinity Dartt, Vivian Gregory, Laci Kern, Conner Tootle, Rethola Williams, Ethan Acton, Jason Cole, Parker Keeton, Tristan Kouse, Justin Marshall, Jarrod Mays, Samuel McNeely, Tanner Thornton, Lincoln Travis, Megan Bradley, Sarah Brennan, Cailynn Chase, Simon Dykman, Mallorie Ferguson, Keegan Garwood, Connor Howell, Hannah Hunt, Mikhaila Jones, Ashlynn Knowles, Tori McPherson, Lauren Miller, Aliyah Pope, Christian Porter, Addison Roy, Alexis Arndt, Mya Brakeall, Kylie Brandon, Abigail Clary, McKenna Cokes, Daphne Collett, Arianna Corbett, Makayla Douglas, Aubrey Gundaker, Jadynn Kramer, Reese Mullins, Haley Partee, Isabella Propes, Hunter Stamper, Mia Stevens, Alexis Valerio, Gabriella Wilson, Alana Brown, Avery Creech, Piper Cullom, Sophia Ferguson, Forest Leis, Darian Rosenlieb, Kaitlyn Shroyer, Niley Baker, Alyssa Burns, Olivia Hangen, Madison Hunter, Marie Jones, Olivia Mileski, Rachael Morrison, Kalleigh Munoz, Caitlin Rhoads, Reece Veatch, Giselle Woods, Nathan Burns, Andrew Craft, Cole Dehaven, Temujin King, Blake Little, Bryden West, Connor Chase, Elijah Evans, Ayden Fletcher, Alijah McKinney, Colby Sargent, Nicholas Soliz, Annissa Abdushahid-Davis, Brayden Grosh, Dylan Piekkola, Isabelle Procuniar, Sophie Shields, Alexandrea Specht, Mary Tsuchiyama, Natalie Ward, Gunnar West, Sean Hodge, Jazmin Keith-Norris, Samuel Kinney, Lindsay O’Neill, Dillon Rosenlieb, Mason Armstrong, Audrionna Eltzroth, Julionna Barron, Nathaniel Bauer, Connor Berens, Zachary Collins, Zakai Darden, Martha Dodge, William Gergely, Spencer Hinkle, Tyler James, Nathan Manley, Allison Mussetter, Connor Picarello, Mackenzie Sizemore, and Michael West.

