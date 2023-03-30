Spring Community Health Fair next week

FAIRBORN — Just a few days after Fairborn schools received Greene County’s first Narcan kit to keep schools safe, the Fairborn FISH Pantry has announced plans to host a Spring Community Health Fair in order to educate the public on this and other new public health tools available to residents.

“This is the first time in my knowledge that its happened,” said Pam Gayheart, director of public relations and grants. “The folks at the FISH pantry have a pretty good gauge on what’s needed in the community.”

On Tuesday, April 4, those interested can attend the health fair from 12-4 p.m. at the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry located at 480 Funderburg Road.

Aside from the recent Naloxone kit developments that are now available in Fairborn schools, the health fair will give education to residents regarding some other services the city now offers, including free health screenings, HIV testing, Hep C testing and treatment, and even free food for those in attendance.

“It’s going to be interactive,” said Gayheart. There will be free health screenings for all sorts available to participants, as well as a free lunch served during the fair.

“Greene County Public Health and different groups are going to be there to provide information,” she said. “To teach people about different things in the community.”

According to Gayheart, the fair will be a one-stop shop to share all sorts of information and provide a wide range of testing services free of charge for those wishing to attend.

With its several sponsors, the Spring Community Health fair aims to bring the resources the City of Fairborn now has to public light and allow for its residents to take advantage of these tools. Everyone is welcomed to attend and learn more about how the community has and will continue to improve in areas of health and education.

