Fire department to host Blue Card Training

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Fire Department will be hosting a free instructional seminar for Blue Card Mayday training on Thursday, March 30.

Blue Card Training refers to a tactical method of communication specifically for emergency situations. The program traditionally consists of rigorous classes and simulation training, but the session taking place next week will give an overview of some of these tactics for practical implementation.

According to a banner posted on the Fairborn Fire Department Facebook page, the event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Berry Room at the Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway.

The event is completely free for anyone to attend, and is sponsored by the Fairborn Fire Department. Families and individuals interested in attending should email Battalion Chief Adam D. Howard at [email protected] to register for the event.

Blue Card certification recipient Josh Blum will be the instructor for the day, according to the banner.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.