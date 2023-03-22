Cedarville hires Miller as women’s basketball head coach

CEDARVILLE — Addy Miller was introduced as the new women’s basketball head coach at Cedarville University on Wednesday.

Miller was previously an assistant coach the past three seasons at NCAA Division II powerhouse Drury University in Springfield, Mo. This is her first head coaching position.

She replaces Jason Smith as Cedarville’s head coach, who resigned on March 1 after compiling a 24-31 record in two seasons in charge.

“We are excited to welcome a proven winner in Addy Miller to our women’s basketball program,” Cedarville Athletic Director Chris Cross said in a press release. “Throughout the search process she has demonstrated an impressive balance of faith, humility, passion, and confidence along with a desire to be a part of what God is doing at Cedarville.”

During her three-year stay on the Drury coaching staff, she helped guide the Panthers to an 87-9 overall record, a 54-4 mark in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, three GLVC titles, and an NCAA Division II runner-up finish in 2021.

Miller earned a spot on the WBCA Thirty Under 30 list in both 2021 and 2022 – an elite group that recognizes 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game.

She spent the previous four seasons from 2016 through 2020 at Division II Pittsburg State (Kansas) as a graduate assistant for two years and as an assistant coach for two more.

Addy (Roller) Miller assembled an outstanding collegiate career herself playing two seasons at Wayne State (Neb.) and her final two seasons at Drury. She played in three NCAA Tournaments and help her teams produce 80 total wins and a conference championship.

Miller was regarded as one of southwest Missouri’s top high school players during her prep career. She graduated as Purdy High School’s all-time leading scorer with 2,392 points, was the Class 2 Player of the Year, and led her club to the 2011 state championship.

Miller is a 2016 graduate of Drury University with a business degree and earned a master’s in business administration from Pittsburg State University in 2018.

Addy and her husband, Luke, were married in the summer of 2022.

Cedarville finished the 2022-23 season with a 7-19 overall record and 5-15 in G-MAC play.

ADDY MILLER COACHING PROFILE

2021, 2022 — WBCA Thirty Under 30 list

2020-23 — Assistant Coach, Drury University (Springfield, Mo.)

87-9 (.906) Overall Record

54-4 (.931) Great Lakes Valley Conference

Ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II during the 2022-23 season

Three GLVC Championships

Three trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament

2016-20 — Pittsburg State University (Pittsburg, Kansas)

2018-20 — Assistant Coach; 2016-18 – Graduate Assistant

90-30 (.750) Overall Record

Two trips to the NCAA Division II Tournament

