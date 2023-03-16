Watanabe is G-MAC, NCCAA Athlete of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Toshi Watanabe has been chosen the NCCAA and G-MAC Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.

The senior from Edgewood, Ky. went unbeaten in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 4-0 record during their spring break trip to Florida.

Watanabe guided Cedarville to wins over John Carroll, Covenant, Spring Arbor, and Saint John’s (Minn.).

At No. 1 singles, he won three of his matches in straight sets while rallying to take the fourth in three sets to improve his record to 9-2.

He teamed up with Nathan Brumbaugh for four victories at No. 1 doubles. The duo has a 6-3 mark at the top spot.

Cedarville returns to Ohio to begin the G-MAC schedule at 9-3 overall.

Yellow Jackets fourth, Cogdill 11th at Barton

WILSON, N.C. — Cedarville placed fourth as a team and Cody Cogdill finished 11th overall at the Barton Intercollegiate as the Yellow Jackets began the 2023 portion of the golf schedule.

CU totaled 307-296-313-916 in the 11-team event at the 6,867 yard, par 72 Wilson Country Club.

Cogdill, playing as an individual, carded 76-72-75-223 (+7).

Caden Scarbrough led the team’s five-man lineup with 82-73-72-227 (+11) to tie for 18th place.

Dylan Ledford turned in 76-75-77-228 (+12) which tied for 22nd.

Other Yellow Jackets scores:

Will Evans* – 78-73-76-227

Caleb Stimmel – 76-73-82-231

Sam Evans – 76-75-84-235

Isaak Ramsey – 79-79-82-240

Daniel Bailey* – 85-80-90-255

Benjamin Evans* – 88-82-wd

* Individuals

Next up for Cedarville is the Findlay Spring Invitational on March 27-28 in Lexington, Ky.

Lady Jackets conclude Florida trip

CLERMONT, Fla. — Cedarville managed just one run in losses to Lewis and Edinboro during the final day of action in The Spring Games at Legends Way Fields.

Lewis blanked the Lady Jackets, 7-0, in the first contest.

CU totaled four singles off the bats of Faith Bergner, Lexi Parsons, Mackenzie Russell, and Mariah Wallace.

In the second game, Edinboro came away with a 3-1 victory.

Wallace finished with two of the team’s seven hits. Sophia Hevel beat out an infield single to drive in Bergner for the team’s lone run.

Starting pitcher Casey Bertke tossed a complete game allowing one earned run with five strikeouts and no walks. 70 of her 85 pitches were for strikes.