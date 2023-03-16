Watanabe is G-MAC, NCCAA Athlete of the Week

CEDARVILLE — Toshi Watanabe has been chosen the NCCAA and G-MAC Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.
The senior from Edgewood, Ky. went unbeaten in leading the Yellow Jackets to a 4-0 record during their spring break trip to Florida.
Watanabe guided Cedarville to wins over John Carroll, Covenant, Spring Arbor, and Saint John’s (Minn.).
At No. 1 singles, he won three of his matches in straight sets while rallying to take the fourth in three sets to improve his record to 9-2.
He teamed up with Nathan Brumbaugh for four victories at No. 1 doubles. The duo has a 6-3 mark at the top spot.
Cedarville returns to Ohio to begin the G-MAC schedule at 9-3 overall.
Yellow Jackets fourth, Cogdill 11th at Barton
WILSON, N.C. — Cedarville placed fourth as a team and Cody Cogdill finished 11th overall at the Barton Intercollegiate as the Yellow Jackets began the 2023 portion of the golf schedule.
CU totaled 307-296-313-916 in the 11-team event at the 6,867 yard, par 72 Wilson Country Club.
Cogdill, playing as an individual, carded 76-72-75-223 (+7).
Caden Scarbrough led the team’s five-man lineup with 82-73-72-227 (+11) to tie for 18th place.
Dylan Ledford turned in 76-75-77-228 (+12) which tied for 22nd.
Other Yellow Jackets scores:
Will Evans* – 78-73-76-227
Caleb Stimmel – 76-73-82-231
Sam Evans – 76-75-84-235
Isaak Ramsey – 79-79-82-240
Daniel Bailey* – 85-80-90-255
Benjamin Evans* – 88-82-wd
* Individuals
Next up for Cedarville is the Findlay Spring Invitational on March 27-28 in Lexington, Ky.
Lady Jackets conclude Florida trip
CLERMONT, Fla. — Cedarville managed just one run in losses to Lewis and Edinboro during the final day of action in The Spring Games at Legends Way Fields.
Lewis blanked the Lady Jackets, 7-0, in the first contest.
CU totaled four singles off the bats of Faith Bergner, Lexi Parsons, Mackenzie Russell, and Mariah Wallace.
In the second game, Edinboro came away with a 3-1 victory.
Wallace finished with two of the team’s seven hits. Sophia Hevel beat out an infield single to drive in Bergner for the team’s lone run.
Starting pitcher Casey Bertke tossed a complete game allowing one earned run with five strikeouts and no walks. 70 of her 85 pitches were for strikes.