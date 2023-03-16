ODOT set to begin work on U.S. Rt 35

BEAVERCREEK — The Ohio Department of Transportation paid a visit to Xenia earlier this week when representatives from ODOT and Districts 7 and 8 held their construction kick-off for 2023.

ODOT officials and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) shared information about the U.S. 35/Valley-Trebein Road interchange and other area projects.

According to ODOT officials, the $40 million overpass project is projected to take two and a half years with an estimated completion date of June 2025.

“I am particularly thrilled to see this U.S. 35/Trebein interchange project finally breaking ground and moving forward,” said Greene County Engineer Stephanie Ann Goff, who has been a driving force in a campaign to make the projected project area safer for commuting motorists and travellers from across the state.

“This project has been a long time in the making and a joint event by many including my team, Beavercreek Township, the Greene County Commissioners, ODOT, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, law enforcement, and many others from the community,” Goff said. “This project is highly important to the safety of the traveling public in and thru Greene County and will bring big changes to the intersection and will save lives.”

Construction started earlier this week on a new bridge and interchange planned for U.S. 35 and Trebein Road. According to ODOT, traffic on Valley/Trebein Roads will be maintained with flaggers as needed. Work is dependent on weather — motorists are reminded to use caution to help ensure the safety of work crews as well as those travelling.

Intermittent lane restrictions will be in effect during hours of operation, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Meanwhile, tree and brush clearing continues along U.S. Route 35 and North Valley/Trebein Road in compliance with environmental requirements and in preparation of the upcoming interchange project.

Other parts of Greene County will be seeing their share of road/bridge upgrades this construction season when ODOT announced it will be working on almost 200 projects in southwest Ohio alone. ODOT also announced it will be investing $2.5 billion into 1,000 projects spread across Districts 7 and 8.

