Fairborn Military Vets Memorial project accepting applications

FAIRBORN — The city of Fairborn, along with the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial project, is now accepting applications from veterans to be a part of a display scheduled to take place from Memorial day through Veteran’s Day.

Candidates may apply for themselves or for their immediate family member by visiting the military veteran’s memorial website at www.fairbornvetsmemorial.com, or by navigating to the City of Fairborn’s Facebook page.

For candidates to be approved, they must meet several criteria. Candidates must be both active duty military for the United States Armed Forces, and Fairborn must be either the veteran’s hometown, or the veteran or their immediate family is a current resident in Fairborn.

Those unable or unwilling to apply for a veteran may still donate by filling out the same application. This donation will go to a scholarship program for a service member to get a banner, according to the Fairborn Military Veterans Memorial Project application.

The banners, which will be displayed across Fairborn, will be up from Memorial Day (May 29), to Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11).

“The City of Fairborn Hometown Heroes Banner Program was created for residents to pay tribute and honor family members that are active military service personnel, veterans, or sacrificed their life while serving” a post on the Fairborn Veteran’s Memorial website said.

According to the City of Fairborn’s Facebook post, the program was created for the veterans in Fairborn, Fairfield, Osborn, Bath Township, and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a way to recognize and show respect the residents who have served or currently serve in the United States Armed Forces.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.