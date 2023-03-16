Central State’s Amarianna Lofton earns USTFCCCA All-Region honors

WILBERFORCE — Central State freshman Amarianna Lofton earned USTFCCCA All-Region honors in the high jump and the 60 meter hurdles.

Competing in her first collegiate indoor season, Lofton recorded four wins in the high jump with a season best mark of 1.67m (5’ 5.75”) coming at the Tiffin University Open in December.

She finished in the top spot once in the 60 meter hurdles and ran her fastest time of 9.12 seconds at University of Findlay Flag City Open in February.

Lofton is the first CSU women to earn multiple All-Region honors since the 2020 season (Denisha Cartwright).

Lofton and the CSU track & field team begin the outdoor season this weekend’s Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.

The top-five individuals earned All-Region distinctions for all events from each region. As an SIAC member institution, CSU currently is a member of the South Region.

To see the complete list of 2023 Indoor All-Region student-athletes, see https://www.ustfccca.org/2023/03/featured/2023-ncaa-division-ii-indoor-track-field-all-region