St. Pat-Rocks day coming soon.

FAIRBORN — WTUE’s famous St. Pat-Rocks festival is coming soon to downtown Fairborn with food trucks, brews, live music and so much more.

The city of Fairborn and 104.7 WTUE, a local rock music station in Dayton, are hosting the party from 11:30 a.m to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, a full 10-and-a-half-hour event with a packed schedule the whole day.

The event will be located at 5 N Broad St., right in the heart of downtown Fairborn. WTUE will also be broadcasting live on air from the party starting at 11:30 a.m.

For $10, guests can purchase a wristband to get in that will be good for the entire celebration. Parking and WiFi will be free for all guests, and there will be seating available throughout the venue. There will also be full tent coverage in case of poor weather conditions.

WTUE and the city of Fairborn are able to host this event with the help of several local and national sponsors, ranging from iHeart Radio to Bud Light.

Parking will be available all around the venue, on Main Street, the Fairborn Theater, the former 5/3 Bank, Giovanni’s, and behind the Spark Fairborn building. There will also be an Uber and Lyft station right around the block from the event.

The St. Pat-Rocks party has something for everyone. Beginning at 12 p.m., live music will play throughout the rest of the day. Seven food trucks are scheduled to appear, including a pretzel truck, a taco truck, and even a bubble tea truck. For those looking for a true St. Patrick’s day party, six brews will also be served around the venue.

Those under 21 are welcome at the event but must be accompanied by an adult.

