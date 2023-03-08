Fairborn schools annual innovations in learning conference tomorrow

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is set to host its annual Innovations in Learning conference from 7:50 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

This year’s conference is titled the Professional Development Innovations in Learning Conference, and aims to provide visitors with an understanding of the school’s goals and improvement plan. More than 600 staff members will be in attendance with 128 unique sessions and 238 total sessions.

Most of the presenters will be from Fairborn schools staff, and will cover all areas of relationships, environment, safety, teaching, and supports with the goal of meeting the needs of everyone involved. Fairborn schools aim to show the best of public education with the hope of instilling confidence in the school’s ability to go above and beyond the needs of their students.

Two special guests will also be at the event with their own uplifting presentations. Author and motivational speaker Michael Bonner will give a speech to inspire and equip teachers to continue in their field. Craig Grossi, author, Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient, will also be delivering a speech about his dog he rescued from Afghanistan and how to always find a reason to stay positive.

The event will be located at Fairborn High School, 900 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. Everyone is invited to attend and hear from the teachers and administration as they continue to give students a high-quality education.

