Smith steps down from Cedarville women’s basketball

CEDARVILLE — Jason Smith has resigned his position as women’s basketball head coach at Cedarville University.

The announcement came on Wednesday from Athletic Director Chris Cross made. He said the university has immediately begun a search for the next head coach.

Smith coached the Lady Jackets to 24 victories during his two seasons at the helm. He guided Cedarville to a 17-12 record in his initial campaign and qualified for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

Both of Smith’s teams were known for excellent free throw shooting. This year’s squad led all divisions of the NCAA with a school record 83.8 percent accuracy.

Assistant Coach Alyssa Strickland will handle operations of the program on an interim basis.