Carroll heads to Indoor T&F Championships

DAYTON — Twenty four athletes from Carroll have qualified for the Division II/III Indoor Track and Field State Championships.

Three relay squads made the state on the girls side. The 4 x 800 team was one, made up of Grace Braun, Ruby Gross, Gabby Perkins and Maggie Poor with alternates Dakota Clark and Gabriella Kimbrough. The 4 x 400 team will have Braun, Charlee Byrd, Rachel Gervais and Gross, with Emma Boyte and Perkins as alternates. The 4 x200 team will be Boyte, Byrd, Gervais and Breeanna Kwofie-Davies with Byrd and Layren Schmitt as alternates.

Also competing as individuals will be Braun and Gross in the 800-meter run, Gervais in both the triple jump and 60-meter dash, as well as Sarah Price in the weight throw.

The boys side also had two relay teams advance. The 4 x800 squad of Jack Agnew, Logan Arnold, Seth Tivakaran and Neil Tivakaran will be backed up by Hayden Everding, Chris Ruetschle and Jared Sargent. The 4 x 400 team competing will be Arnold, Jude Girtman, and the Tivakaran’s, with Andrew Janson and Ruetschle as alternates.

Individuals qualifying include Agnew in the 3200-meter run, Arnold in the 1600-meter, Seth Tivakaran in the 800-meters, Kyle Heilmann in the high jump and Becket Nash in the triple jump.

The event will be held on Friday at the Spire Institute in Geneva. Results may be viewed live at https://lightningtiming.com .