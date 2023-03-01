Greene County scholarships available

Greene County Farm Forum will award a total of $4,000 in scholarships divided between two deserving current year graduating high school students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture in 2023.

Applications are due April 14 and can be obtained by contacting Farm Forum Scholarship Chair Jim Byrd at [email protected] or 937-429-1805. Applicants must be a resident of Greene County or have attended Greene County schools. Farm Forum is an organization promoting fellowship among citizens of Greene County with programs emphasizing subjects pertinent to agriculture.

As of 2022, Farm Forum has awarded more than $43,100 to students pursuing a course of study related to agriculture in the last 14 years.

Elections and dues for 2023

Our Greene County Farm Forum officers for 2023-2024 include Keith Johannes, president; Angel Johannes, vice president; Jim and Ann Byrd, secretary-treasurer; and Scott Miller, John Steidle, Jerry Mahan, Paul Ayres, and Jamie Arthur, executive committee members. If you would like to join Greene County Farm Forum, the Byrds will be glad to accept your $10 dues for 2023. You can mail the payment to Jim and Ann Byrd at 1566 Beaverbrook Drive, Beavercreek, Ohio, 45432. For more information, they can be reached at 937-429-1805.

Make checks payable to Greene County Farm Forum. Those attending Farm Forum for the first time will need to pay for their meal but if they join Farm Forum as a member their next meal will be free (except for the picnic and holiday meeting). Greene County Farm Forum sponsors monthly programs focusing on topics related to agriculture at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Most meetings are held at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia.

“It’s My Money” estate planning program

This popular four-week program, It’s My Money My Stuff and My Life,” returns this spring. The sessions, presented by local professionals, will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Xenia Community Center at 1265 West Second Street starting March 7.

The cost is $40 per household and includes a binder with all program materials and a box supper. Space is limited and reservations are required. Some of the sessions offered include dealing with “my stuff,” “what insurance do I need,” “what is probate” and “getting a will” among other important topics. For information or a registration form, contact the Greene County on Aging at 937-376-5486 or via email at “[email protected]

How about doing something for you and your family? Start planning your estate this year.