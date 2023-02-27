WSU alumni to speak at Ohio Disabilities Awareness and Advocacy Day

FAIRBORN — Two Wright State University alumni, Dan Darkow and TyKiah Wright-Wilson, will speak at the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Awareness and Advocacy Day, the annual Ohio Statehouse advocacy day, on March 1

Wright State is a supporting sponsor of this year’s event, and the Office of Disability Services will have a presence there.

Darkow, who received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and a minor in computer science from Wright State, will be this year’s keynote speaker. He currently serves as the assistant director of the Miller Center for Student Disability Services at Miami University.

As a student at Wright State, Darkow served as a peer mentor in the Office of Disability Services, a president’s ambassador and director of disability affairs in the Student Government Association. He also participated in the Ohio STEM Ability Alliance and was the technology chair of the CAACURH Conference bid team.

Wright-Wilson graduated from Wright State with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a Master of Business Administration. She currently serves as the director of the Ohio Diversity Council and managing director of WrightChoice Consulting Group.

She is also involved with the White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and the African American Leadership Academy. She was honored as the YWCA 2016 Woman of Achievement.

This year’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness and Advocacy Day will take place on Wednesday, March 1, at 10 a.m. in the Ohio Statehouse Atrium. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and is required as space is limited.

This year’s program will feature speakers and musicians with developmental disabilities, family members and other stakeholders. There will also be an opportunity for participants to meet with legislators and staff.