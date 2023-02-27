B-W Greenway Community Land Trust celebrating 25 years

FAIRBORN — It began when a National Geographic article on wetlands piqued the interest of some local residents.

Those nature lovers were inspired to take on the goal of connecting the Beaver Creek Wetlands and the Wenrick Wetlands with a greenway. More than two decades later, that effort will be celebrated when the B-W Greenway Community Land Trust celebrates its 25th anniversary from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at the Fairborn Senior Center.

Jeff Johnson, chief of Natural Areas and Preserves of Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will be the featured speaker. He will present “How ODNR and land trusts can work together to preserve Ohio’s natural gifts.”

Johnson will also lead a roundtable discussion on that topic with local land trust leaders.

Those planning to attend should RSVP to [email protected]

In addition to creating the greenway, the land trust is aiming to develop and implement strategies to fulfill goals including preserving and promoting natural corridors between the Beaver Creek and Wenrick Wetlands as a link in the Greater Dayton Greenbelt, protecting ground and surface water, encouraging sustainable agriculture, and preserving and enhancing native plant, wildlife, and aquatic habitats.