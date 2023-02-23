Beavercreek bowling wins sectional

XENIA — Boys and girls sectional and district tournament play for the week concluded on Thursday for Greene County athletes.

Division I sectional meets were held at Poelking Woodman Lanes in Kettering on Wednesday and Thursday, while the D-II district tournaments took place at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The follow are local results:

Division I

Beavercreek boys won the sectional title on Thursday by 172 pins over Hillsboro on Thursday.

The Beavers had the best regulation total of the 25 teams, as well as group game total with an 1181 between its five bowlers in game three. Carson Shroyer finished second overall for Beavercreek with a 694 across his three games. Jeffrey Whitcomb came in eighth and Alex Schroeder was ninth.

Fairborn as a team finished in 14th, 79 pins from advancement, while Xenia was 17th and Carroll 23rd.

Michael Albright advanced to districts as an individual from Fairborn. He bounced back from his first series with a 115-pin improvement to bowl a high 276 game and finish as the top individual qualifier in third place.

Xenia’s Ethan Williamson also qualified with a 14th place finish. He rolled a consistent total of 616 to join the 10 individuals moving to districts.

Eric Bui was the top finisher for Carroll, coming in 29th with a 575. He missed district qualification by 17 pins.

The Beavercreek, Xenia and Fairborn girls teams all advanced from D-I sectionals on Wednesday with top-nine finishes. Beavercreek came in a tie for sixth, with Xenia finishing eighth and Fairborn in ninth to all qualify by at least 140 pins.

Beavercreek had 11 different bowlers roll their 15 individual games. Only Alana Brown went all three games, bowling a 534 total to place in a tie for 15th.

Xenia’s top five all placed in the top-50. Mackenzie Barket had a three-game total of 512 to lead the way in 23rd. Alison Cassanio rolled a 499, Tori McPherson was at 478, Quinn Lamb at 441, and Alyssa Kumpf finished at 433. The Bucs’ final Baker game of 194 was a top-five game of the tournament.

Samantha Lapraire was the top placer for Fairborn with a 566 for 10th place. Samantha Eichman had a 484, Morgan Woods finished at 469 and Caliyah Henry at 455.

Carroll girls finished in 19th. They were led by Grace Norman’s three-game total of 437. Sarah Rautio’s 392 and Samantha Yates’ 389.

Both district tournaments will be held at Beaver-Vu Lanes. The boys will roll on Thursday and the girls next Friday.

Division II

Yellow Springs senior Luka Sage-Frabotta bowled games of 152-165-182 to finish in 77th place in the boys district tournament on Tuesday.

Keirsten Nolley, a Greeneview senior, came in a three-way tie for 92nd place finish at the girls district tournament on Wednesday. She had a total of 380 with games of 118-157-105 and had the best individual game of those she was tied with in the standings.