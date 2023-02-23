XENIA — The F5 Xenia Track Club competed in the Under-14 Youth Indoor National Championships for AAU Track and Field, a three day event which took place from Feb. 17-19 at Bowen Field House on the campus of Eastern Michigan University.

Five members of the team earned the title “All American” as part of six medal wins for top-eight finishes.

Kinsley West finished in fifth within the 60-meter dash’s 11-year-old division with a time of 8.75.

Nolan May got two seventh place runs. He finished the 13-year-old division’s 800-meter run in 2:40.01 and the 1500-meter in 5:40.84

Micah Steele leapt a distance of 14 feet, 3.75 inches in the 13-year-old long jump. Saretta Jones pulled off a jump of 8 feet, 7 inches in the seven and eight year olds long jump.

Marley Steele wrapped up the top placers with a throw of 13 feet and 3.5 inches in the shot put between 11 year olds.

Also participating for the team were Olivia Odje, Jan Hai Wagenaar in running events.

The F5 Xenia Track Club is in its sixth year and competing on the indoor circuit for the first time this season. The team is coached Lauren Jones, a 2006 Xenia High School graduate and Athletic Hall of Fame member.