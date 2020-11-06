MHC holds 50th annual Holiday Bazaar

FAIRBORN — Mary, Help of Christians Church will hold its 50th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The bazaar will be set up in the Parish Center All Purpose Room. The event is free and open to the public.

Members of the church have crafted various items throughout the year, either at weekly workshops or at home.

“This is truly a labor of love that has turned into a tradition at Mary Help,” the parish said in a statement.

Several items will be raffled off during the occasion, including a handmade quilt donated by Kim Gros, and a handmade oak blanket and quilt chest donated by Don Dunn.

The bazaar will also include a silent auction of Longaberger baskets donated by Thurman Lee and Rosie Wimsatt.

Other specialty raffles include a plethora of gift baskets for those with a variety of interests.

This year’s bazaar offers a selection of craft items including snowmen, ornaments, decorations and wreaths, dated porcelain figurines from Home Interiors, a dinnerware set with companion pieces. Parishoners have also provided needlework items such as pillows, baby quilts, and wall hangings.

Those with a creative bent may peruse available fabrics, yarn, floral items, plants and gently used decorations in the Craft Closet.

Patrons can also collect a sweet treat from the Baked Goods Booth. The booth will provide homemade cakes, pies, cookies, bread, candy, jams and jellies for purchase.

On Saturday, patrons can get some homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Limited seating is inside, but to-go and drive-thru orders are available.

On Sunday, the Knights of Columbus Council 3724 will serve a sausage and pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Meals are $5 for adults, and $2.50 for children under 12.

Masks are required for entry, per state guidelines, as is social distancing and hand sanitizer at all booths.

For more information contact Julie Sewell at 937-878-8353.

The Mary, Help of Christians 50th annual Holiday Bazaar is an opportunity for craftspersons of the parish to show off their work. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_20201105_175926.jpg The Mary, Help of Christians 50th annual Holiday Bazaar is an opportunity for craftspersons of the parish to show off their work.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter