Antioch College to offer hybrid model for the fall

YELLOW SPRINGS — Antioch College will reopen its campus for fall quarter as originally scheduled, according to an announcement sent to the campus community June 1.

A special COVID-19 task force formed in March and offered recommendations which have been adopted by college leadership for the fall quarter.

Classes will start Monday, Aug. 31 and conclude before Thanksgiving. Academic programs for the fall quarter will be delivered in a hybrid model (some courses face-to-face, some online, some offered in a mix of both formats).

This hybrid model will provide maximum flexibility to faculty and students, and best fits the experience-based nature of Antioch’s progressive, liberal arts curriculum, school officials said. Students, faculty, and staff have been notified of the plans, as have admitted students and those still completing the application process.

“We are confident that our relatively small community and our location in Yellow Springs gives us some advantages and flexibility to create protocols designed to keep students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible this fall,” said Gariot Louima, vice president for Enrollment and Student Success.

Antioch plans to conduct work over the summer that will address logistical challenges prior to the start of the school year. The offices of Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, and Kitchens are working to devise and communicate protocols related to housing assignments, class size, classroom spaces, meal service, and staffing.

Some plans already in place include all students living in single rooms. Traditionally, first-year students share rooms absent special circumstances. Single rooms for all students will further minimize health risks.

The college will continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols as mandated by the state of Ohio.

“I am grateful to the many individuals who have worked so hard on behalf of our community, and to everyone who has participated in surveys and discussions, to do our due-diligence,” said Antioch College President Tom Manley. “By working together, and trusting our community to act responsibly, we can all move forward together to bring our community back to campus in a safe and responsible manner.”

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/06/web1_antiochcollege.jpg