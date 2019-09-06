Greenway seeking cleanup volunteers

FAIRBORN — The B-W Greenway is planning its quarterly cleanup of Interstate 675 ahead of the United States Air Force Marathon.

B-W Greenway President Bob Jurick said it takes approximately 24 individuals to make the cleanup successful and is seeking volunteers. To participate, individuals are asked to simply show up at Fairborn High School at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Bags, gloves and supplies will be provided. The cleanup is expected to take place between 9-11 a.m.

“That way, volunteers can still get home in time for the football games,” Jurick said.

The cleanup will take place between mile markers 21 and 23, essentially between the Dayton-Yellow Springs exit and State Route 235 exit on 675. No qualifications are required. However, if the youth are volunteering, Jurick said parents must be present.

The quarterly cleanup has been taking place over the last 20 years, marking the B-W Greenway a “golden group” of volunteers. Jurick said approximately three years ago, the group noticed that the cleanup was taking place the same weekend as the Air Force Marathon, creating a challenge for obtaining volunteers.

The winter 675 cleanup is slated for Saturday, Dec. 7.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.