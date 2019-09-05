Cat of the week: Shera

XENIA — Greene County Animal Care & Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Shera is a 1-year-old domestic short-haired cat with a black coat. She's been spayed and vet-checked and is ready to be adoption. All she needs now is the right human to visit her and bring her home.