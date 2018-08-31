Hands-on learning for cosmetology students

Submitted photo

Greene County Career Center students find out quickly that hands-on learning is part of their school experience each day. Natalie Maldonado of Fairborn practices nail care with fellow cosmetology senior Tyler Gorman from Xenia. Cosmetology students earn the needed hours to take the State Board of Cosmetology and Barber exam at the end of their senior year. GCCC allows them to save thousands of dollars in tuition and enter the workforce immediately following graduation from high school.