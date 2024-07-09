WGC Junior Golf League braves heat

XENIA — Nine junior golfers braved the heat to play in the second week of the WGC Junior Golf League.

Temperatures higher than 90 degrees helped making posting a good nine hole score difficult.

Luke Guisleman won the senior division with a 48. Will Brockman carded a 51 to take the junior division. Kate Beaver, a 10-year-old, tallied a 61 to win the girls division.

Sahil Patel won the long drive for the boys while Beaver won the girls longest drive competition. Guisleman made the longest putt on hole 18.

Play will continue on Wednesday. Players may join and begin play during any week and do not have to have participated from the beginning.