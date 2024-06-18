GCPH reminds residents of health risks with high temperatures

GREENE COUNTY – Greene County Public Health is reminding the public that the heat and humidity is forecast to be high beginning this weekend and up into the 90’s throughout next week, and caution should be taken when outdoors for longer periods of time. Extremely high or unusually hot temperatures can affect your health.

The people most vulnerable include the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, people who are experiencing homelessness, and individuals with a chronic medical condition.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Public Health recommends that everyone pay particular attention to the following suggestions:

Stay cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Local libraries are great places to escape the heat.

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day and avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

• Adjust blinds, shades, curtains and awnings to keep out the sun.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

• Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous

levels rapidly.

Stay hydrated

• Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

Stay informed

• Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

• Visit www.gcph.info to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.

• Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

For more information on extreme heat, visit https://www.ready.gov/heat. For more information about Greene County Public Health, please call 937-374-5600 or visit the website at www.gcph.info.

COOLING CENTERS

GCPH has released a list of cooling centers that will be available at these locations:

• Beavercreek Senior Center — 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek — 937-426-6166

• Fairborn Senior Center — 325 N 3rd St., Fairborn — 937-878-4141

• Yellow Springs Senior Center — 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs — 937-767-5751

• Beavercreek Community Library — 3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek — 937-352-4001

• Cedarville Community Library — 20 South Miller St., Cedarville — 937-352-4006

• Fairborn Community Library — 1 East Main St., Fairborn — 937-878-9383

• Jamestown Community Library — 86 Seaman Dr., Jamestown — 937-352-4005

• Winters-Bellbrook Community Library — 57 West Franklin St., Bellbrook — 937-352-4004

• Xenia Community Library — 76 East Market St., Xenia — 937-352-4000

• Yellow Springs Community Library — 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs — 937-352-4003

• John Bryan Community Center — 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs — 937-767-7202

• Fairborn Police Department Lobby — 70 W. Hebble Ave., Fairborn — 937-754-3000

WARNING SIGNS FROM HEAT

GCPH has released its guide to signs of potential heat-related illness and what responses should be:

HEAT EXHAUSTION

Symptoms

• Heavy sweating … Weakness … Skin cold, pale, and clammy … Weak pulse … Fainting and vomiting.

What You Should Do

• Move to a cooler location … Lie down and loosen your clothing … Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible … Sip water … If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.

HEAT STROKE

Symptoms

• High body temperatures (above 103°F) … Hot, red, dry or moist skin … Rapid, strong pulse … Possible unconsciousness.

What You Should Do

• Call 911 immediately – this is a medical emergency … Move the person to a cooler environment … Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath … Do NOT give fluid