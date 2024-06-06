Phase II groundbreaking for Doug Adams Stadium project set for Thursday

File photo Doug Adams Stadium is picutred after turning on the new lighting fixtures on Aug. 15, 2023, at the conclusion of Phase I of its construction project. Phase II is set to begin on Thursday to complete the planned upgrades and renovations.

XENIA — The second phase of the renovation project at Doug Adams Stadium will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday.

The four major points of construction for Phase II of the project include a nearly 8,000 square foot fieldhouse on the “home” side of the stadium that will house locker rooms, restrooms, concession stands, and a community room for potential public use. Another fieldhouse nearing 2,400 square feet in size will also be built on the south end of the facility and hold more locker rooms, restrooms, and concession stands. A new plaza is planned that will connect the buildings to the grandstands.

The parking lots on the east and north ends of the stadium adjacent to Cox Elementary School are planned to be expanded in size, and new fencing and signage will be added to the entry ways of the stadium from the parking lots.

“Over the coming summer months, Xenia families will really see this second phase of the project take shape as the buildings are constructed,” XCS Superintentent Dr. Gabriel Lofton said in a press release. “As excited as our community was to see the grandstands go up last summer, I think they will be even more thrilled to see the culmination of this project this year as we create a facility to support our student athletes for many years to come.”

Funding for Phase II — estimated at approximately $4 million according to a press release — will come from a mix of the district’s capital funds and a collection of private donations. The Xenia Daily Gazette previously reported the Greene County Community Foundation and the Doug Adams Trust were two of the private contributors.

In addition, upgraded conditions for wheelchair access will be installed. Other renovations will also be made to the restroom and concessions building with a new exterior created to blend with the new buildings. The ticket and storage building will receive the same exterior treatment, with a gated covering added at the primary stadium entrance.

The ceremony on Thursday will take place in the area of the location for the larger field house near Cox Elementary at 11 a.m. Student athletes, cheerleaders, and band members will be present for the ceremony, which will include speakers from the district and members of the construction project.

The substantial completion date for Phase II is estimated to be by December.

The first phase of the Doug Adams Stadium project got underway in 2023 on May 15 and was completed on Aug. 17. New grandstands with added seating and lighting fixtures were created and installed during the three months of construction.

