Xenia Scouts begin season on Tuesday — Sports Digest: June 3, 2024

XENIA — The 2024 season for the Xenia Scouts gets underway on Tuesday at Gradys Field at Athletes in Action.

Xenia will start a three-game set hosting the Southern Ohio Copperheads at 7:05 p.m. The Scouts are coming off its best ever season as part of its 19 years as a member of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League. Xenia finished with a 21-17 record, making the league’s playoffs for the third time in team history and advancing to the championship series for the first time ever.

The GLSCL has reduced to a seven-team league in 2024 that will compete under one division. Each team will play a 36-game schedule facing the other six opponents six times. The regular season will conclude on July 24. The Scouts will play its final game on July 20.

2024 XENIA SCOUTS SCHEDULE

June 4 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Southern Ohio Copperheads

June 5 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Southern Ohio Copperheads

June 6 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Southern Ohio Copperheads

June 7 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Hamilton Joes

June 8 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Hamilton Joes

June 9 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Hamilton Joes

June 11 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Grand Lake Mariners

June 12 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Grand Lake Mariners

June 13 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Grand Lake Mariners

June 14 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Michigan Monarchs

June 15 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Michigan Monarchs

June 16 — Home — 4:05 p.m. — Michigan Monarchs

June 18 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Lima Locos

June 19 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Lima Locos

June 20 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Lima Locos

June 21 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Muskegon Clippers

June 22 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Muskegon Clippers

June 23 — Away — 4:05 p.m. — Muskegon Clippers

June 25 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Southern Ohio Copperheads

June 26 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Southern Ohio Copperheads

June 27 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Southern Ohio Copperheads

July 2 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Hamilton Joes

July 3 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Hamilton Joes

July 4 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Hamilton Joes

July 5 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Lima Locos

July 6 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Lima Locos

July 7 — Away — 5:05 p.m. — Lima Locos

July 9 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Michigan Monarchs

July 10 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Michigan Monarchs

July 11 — Away — 7:05 p.m. — Michigan Monarchs

July 12 — Away — 6:35 p.m. — Grand Lake Mariners

July 13 — Away — 6:35 p.m. — Grand Lake Mariners

July 14 — Away — 4:05 p.m. — Grand Lake Mariners

July 18 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Muskegon Clippers

July 19 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Muskegon Clippers

July 20 — Home — 7:05 p.m. — Muskegon Clippers

LOCAL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

COLLEGE

Baseball

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Lacrosse

No. 2 Bellbrook vs. No. 2 Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 7 p.m. (D-II State Semifinals, at Chaminade Julienne HS)

COLLEGE

Baseball

THURSDAY

COLLEGE

Baseball

