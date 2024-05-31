Carroll wins relay title at OHSAA State T/F Championships

(Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout Friday with results from the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships.)

DAYTON — Carroll started day two of the OHSAA State Track and Field Championships by winning a state title.

The boys 4 x 800 relay team won the Division II finals in the event for the Patriots. The team of Neil Tivakaran, Becket Nash, Logan Arnold and Andrew Janson ran a time of 7:49.65 to prevail by 1.82 seconds over a team from Marlington. The victory completed a sweep of titles along the path to a state title after also winning district and regional championships.

Marlington’s team came into the competition with best qualifying time from regionals, but Carroll improved upon its time by nearly six seconds to finish in first.

The girls side also qualified for the finals in the same event. They finished in ninth place in the first race of the day. Ruby Gross, Melanie Hoffman, Maggie Poor and Anna Thurman ran a time of 9:41.90.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.