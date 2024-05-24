Young’s Dairy to hold Memorial Day weekend events.

Courtesy | Young’s Dairy via Facebook Getting some ice cream at Young’s Dairy will include extra fun this weekend with carnival rides on the property.

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is hosting a Carnival Ride weekend this Memorial Day weekend May 23-27.

The rides will be set up in the parking lot near the Young’s Dairy Store through the extended weekend, with tickets priced at $1.25 each. Guests can also choose to purchase 20 tickets for $20, or an all-day pass for $25. Carnival tickets are not valid for Young’s entertainment.

Rides will be open from 3-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

The Dairy Store and all other operations, including mini golf, will be open regular hours for the holiday weekend.

Young’s Jersey Dairy is located at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

