Baseball regular season finishes; upcoming postseason schedules — Sports Digest: May 16, 2024

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Centerville 7, Bellbrook 3

Tyler Raker had three hits, but a six-run second inning finished the scoring as Bellbrook couldn’t break through enough on the road.

Luke Benetis, Ben Bayer and Raker all had one RBI in the first inning.

West Jefferson 1, Cedarville 0

A first inning run held up for West Jeff, but Zach Creeden kept his team close with a complete game performance.

Derek Orr had a double as the only extra base hit for Cedarville, which finishes 10-6 in league play.

Kenton Ridge 7, Fairborn 1

Fairborn saved its top arms for Wednesday’s tournament game.

Kannon Reeser and Reuben Marquess both had two hits in the contest.

Legacy Christian 5, Tri-County North 5

The game was called after five innings after Josh King tied the score with a double but couldn’t be brought home.

David Cancino went 2-for-2 and had two stolen bases for LCA.

WEDNESDAY

Boys Lacrosse

No. 6 Bexley 20, No. 16 Xenia 4

Xenia allowed two goals in the first 13 seconds and five in the first quarter as its season ended.

The Bucs end its fourth season 2-15.

Softball

No. 1 Southeastern 10, No. 4 Cedarville 0

The Indians couldn’t manage much against one of the state’s top ranked teams in Division IV.

Cedarville wraps its season 6-13 overall.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 19 Carroll or No. 11 Shawnee at No. 2 Bellbrook, 5 p.m. (D-II Sectional)

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Meet Finals, 5 p.m. (at Bellbrook HS)

Fairborn, Xenia at D-I District Meet Finals, 5 p.m. (at Troy HS)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Tennis

(if nec.) Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Tournament Finals, 8 a.m. (at Mason MS)

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview (girls), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-III District Meet Finals, 10a.m. (at Graham HS)

Carroll, Greeneview (boys) at D-II District Meet Finals, 1 p.m. (at Piqua HS)

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 6 Cedarville at No. 4 Bradford, 5 p.m. (D-IV District Semifinals)

No. 6 Greeneview at No. 4 Brookville, 5 p.m. (D-III District Semifinals)

Boys Lacrosse

No. 8 Beavercreek at No. 5 Pickerington Central, 7 p.m. (Regional 2nd Round)

Girls Lacrosse

No. 11 Granville at No. 8 Carroll, 7 p.m. (Regional 2nd Round)