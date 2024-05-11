Beavercreek, Bellbrook tennis players reach districts

CENTERVILLE — Greene County had one singles player and one doubles team advance to districts from the Division I Sectional Tournament held at Centerville.

Bellbrook’s Jonah Grismer made the district tournament as a singles player. The Beavercreek team of Michael Page and Noah Ehret also advanced from the doubles tournament.

Grismer, the No. 2-seed, had to win three matches to qualify. The sophomore defeated a player from Fairmont in the opening round and another from Centerville in the Round of 16 before he eventually lost to the 3-seed from Springboro in the semifinals.

The junior duo representing the Beavers had an opening bye as the tournament’s 3-seed. They swept a team from Lebanon without dropping a game before beating a Springboro team 7-6 (2), 6-1 to reach the semifinals and advance. They lost to the 2-seed from Centerville in that round before winning the third place match.

Beavercreek’s Kasen Watz made the quarterfinals but was one win short of advancement. Joseph Wright and Jay Panchal lost their opening matches. The doubles team of Rishi Mankala and Ryan Hunt lost to the top overall seed from Springboro after advancing from the first round due to a walkover forfeit.

Bellbrook also had Alexander Howell and Luke Williams enter in singles. Both of its doubles teams, Alexander Dore and Rithik Mall, as well as Daniel Betts and Isaiah Betts, made the quarterfinals but were upended by seeded teams from Centerville 6-0, 6-0.

All rounds through the semifinals took place on Tuesday, with play temporarily being halted in order to move the competition to an indoor court in Bellbrook, with the semifinals and final going down on Wednesday.

In the D-II competition which began on Monday, Greene County athletes went 3-12 in the singles tournament. Ben Arnold of Cedarville and Luke Black both got opening byes before winning their Round of 32 matches. They then face one another, with Black prevailing 6-4, 6-0. Black followed with a loss in the quarterfinals.

Carroll’s Antonio Grilliot, Chase Collins, and Daniel Maxis, along with Jack Johnson and Luke Wallis of Cedarville, Logan Kibble, Isaac Litke, and Ian Rinehart of Greeneview, and Josh Drye and Nate Hess of Legacy Christian all lost in their opening match.

The only county wins in the doubles tournament came against fellow competition. Legacy Christian’s John Arthur and Justin Matthew beat Greeneview’s Addy Green and Stephanie Patterson 6-0, 6-0. Cedarville’s Ryan Reed and Isaiah DeWitt defeated Carroll’s Chris Gantner and Stephen Bartsch 6-0, 6-0, as well.

Opening round results for the D-I and D-II sectionals held in Troy on Tuesday and Wednesday were not submitted at the time of publication.

