Lady Jackets 5th; Ackley is G-MAC double winne

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Savannah Ackley took first place in the 5K and 10K as Cedarville finished fifth at the G-MAC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

Findlay won the 13-team meet with 194.5 points. Rounding out the top five were Ashland (152), Hillsdale (142), Tiffin (106), and Cedarville (95).

Ackley won the 10K on Wednesday night in 35:03.76 – the third-fastest time in school history and it met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark.

She added the 5,000 meter crown on Friday afternoon with a winning effort of 17:28.04.

Naomi Herman was the runner-up in both the 10K (36:37.14) as well as the 5K (17:30.94).

Emily Walsh was second in the 1,500 meters in 4:27.50 – No. 8 on CU’s Top 10 and a NCAA Division II provisional qualifier. Aubrey Harrington was the steeplechase runner-up in 11:08.06.

Kiersten Franklin excelled in the sprints placing third in the 200 in 24.25 seconds which is the second-fastest time in school history.

She was fourth in the 400 in 55.36 with the program’s fourth-best time ever. Both performances met the NCAA provisional qualifying mark.

Corinne Lynch finished third in the 10K (36:46.45) and Abigail Atkins was third in the steeplechase (11:13.15).

Haleigh Eckert’s third place showing in the pole vault (12-8; 3.86 meters) ranks No. 4 all-time at Cedarville.

Caroline Schaeckenbach was fourth in the heptathlon with 4,164 points. It’s the sixth-best point total in program history.

Two school records fall at G-MAC Championship

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Jeremy Johnson set a school record in the 400 and was part of another one in the 4 x 400 relay to highlight the Yellow Jackets’ showing in the G-MAC Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

Johnson initially broke the 400 record in the prelims with a time of 47.62 seconds to eclipse the 47.64 standard that Mark Green set in 1975.

He finished second in the final with a new school record mark of 47.25 which also lowered his NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time.

Johnson teamed up with Brandon Thomas, Brandon Rogers, and Jaden Johnson to place third in the 4 x 400 in 3:12.07.

The performance broke the 14-year old school record by 0.40 seconds and met the NCAA provisional qualifying standard.

Rogers and Jaden Johnson also scored in the 400 meter final.

Rogers finished sixth in 48.35 – No. 6 on CU’s all-time list. His prelims time of 48.18 ranks No. 5.

Johnson came across seventh in the final in 48.40 which ties for No. 7 on the Yellow Jackets’ Top 10.

Cedarville finished seventh in the 11-team field with 34 points.

Lady Jackets’ post-season run ends at G-MAC

AKRON — No. 6 seed Cedarville was shutout in back-to-back games to end the season at the 2024 G-MAC Softball Championship at Firestone Stadium.

No. 4 Northwood blanked the Jackets 2-0 in the tournament semifinal with Findlay posting a 3-0 decision in the losers’ bracket final.

CU and Northwood combined for just seven hits total in a pitchers’ battle.

Casey Bertke allowed one earned run in six innings. Mackenzie Russell, Camryn Taktak, and Mariah Wallace registered singles.

The Findlay matchup was much of the same with only seven hits total.

Two of the three Oiler runs were unearned off of Bertke, 16-12, who surrendered three hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

Wallace, Dana Bertke, Kaley Clark, and Lexi Parsons had base hits for the Lady Jackets, who finish the campaign 24-31.

CU walks it off in regular season finale

CEDARVILLE — Kale Ebling’s RBI single capped off a three-run rally in the ninth inning to give the Yellow Jackets a 6-5 G-MAC victory over Kentucky Wesleyan in the final game of the regular season.

The Panthers won the first game of the doubleheader, 9-2.

Trailing 5-3, Jackson Leaman led off the ninth by being hit-by-pitch which was followed by five consecutive singles.

Ebling’s ball went through the left side of a drawn in infield to score Eli Henderson with the winner.

Boston Torres finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Ebling, Leaman, and Lucas Rotello added two hits apiece.

Connor Legere, 2-1, tossed the final frame with one strikeout. Starter Tate Marland fanned seven in six innings and Nathaniel Adkins K’d three in two innings of relief.

KWC jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the seven-inning opener. Leaman and Rotello drilled solo home runs for Cedarville.

The Jackets will play Concordia (Mich.) in a three-game series for the NCCAA Midwest Region title.

They’ll play a doubleheader in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Thursday. If necessary, CU will host the third game on Friday afternoon.