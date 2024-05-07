Softball: Legacy’s bats cannot keep up in loss to Ripley; Yellow Springs suffers shut out

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Legacy Christian senior Hadassah Oliver (10) barrels a batted ball down the third base line during Tuesday’s 14-6 loss to Ripley ULH in the Division IV sectional tournament. Legacy Christian senior Olivia Augustine tracks down a ball in left field. Stepping out from the circle and successfully making the throw from one knee to first for an out is LCA freshman Emily McFadden (18). Legacy Christian junior Ali Solomon makes the catch on a fly ball to center field.

XENIA — A second inning barrage by Ripley proved to be too much for Legacy Christian to overcome in Tuesday’s Division IV postseason tournament opener for both sides.

The Knights lost 14-6 to have its season come to an end. Five runs crossed the plate in the second inning that wouldn’t end as several batted balls found their way past infielders gloves.

Lizzie Miller hit two inside the park home runs in consecutive at bats. Trailing 9-1 in the fifth, Miller hit a hard fly ball into the right centerfield gap that nearly was caught but made it to the fence as Ripley’s outfielders attempted to chase the ball down. Esther Augustine scored in front of Miller.

Late in the sixth, Miller lined a nearly identical shot to the same gap. This time there was nearly a play at the plate, but the Ripley catcher was unable to field a throw that short hopped in front of the plate to ensure the game would be extended into the seventh inning. The home runs completed a five-RBI game for Miller.

Legacy’s defense let itself down on several occasions with several errors on throws sailing wide of first base, including on a dropped third strike that could have ended the sixth inning and cost LCA an extra two runs that put Ripley up by 10.

The Knights finish the season 7-9 overall. Tuesday’s contest was the first postseason home game for Legacy Christian in its program’s history.

Editor’s note: Batting statistics are not included in this summary due to numerous inconsistencies and errors found by the author from scorekeepers.

Yellow Springs shut down

The Bulldogs were only able to manage to produce two base hits in a 10-0 loss at No. 15 Twin Valley South in its D-IV tournament game.

Tavey Johnson led off the third inning with a single, which was the only inning Yellow Springs got a runner to either second or third base. Violet Babb got a two-out single in the fourth.

Babb finishes the season with a .697 average to lead the Metro Buckeye Conference. Babb also led the league in RBI (25), and in both wins (6) and strikeouts (70) as a pitcher.

Yellow Springs, which was the 17-seed, wraps up its campaign at 8-3 overall.

Carroll game postponed

The Carroll at Tippecanoe game in the D-II tournament scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to the increased chances of rain forecasted for the evening.

The game will now be played 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.