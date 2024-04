Bellbrook hosts middle school track meet

Courtesy | Xenia Athletics Members of the Warner Middle School track and field team hold up the medals they won during the Bellbrook Middle School Invitational on Tuesday.

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook Middle School girls track team won its home invitational event on Tuesday.

The boys team got second in the 15-team field.

Beavercreek placed third in girls and seventh in boys. Greeneview was fourth in boys and 10th in girls. Warner Middle School got fifth in boys and seventh in girls.

Here are local athletes who placed in the top-3 of their events during the competition:

Girls

4×800 — Bellbrook (1st): Kenley Von Handorf, Elsie Bruckart, Ava Breeding, Kenna Carter; Beavercreek (2nd): Carmela Adducchio, Natalia Wiggs, Addison Kelly, Reagan Davis

100 Hurdles — Jozlyn Williams (1st), Warner; Skylar Vantress (2nd), Greeneview

Seated 100 Dash — Enora McElrroy (1st), Beavercreek

100 Dash — Raegan Arndt (1st), Bellbrook; Annabella Jiovani (3rd), Bellbrook

4×200 — Bellbrook (3rd): Sophia Weinland, Brooke Warner, Reagan West, Rory Hollis

1600 — Kaitlyn Gomm (2nd), Beavercreek; Gracie Augsburger (3rd), Beavercreek

4×100 — Bellbrook (2nd): Raegan Arndt, Brooke Warner, Sophia Weinland, Libby Bunsold

Seated 400 Dash — Enora McElrroy (1st), Beavercreek

400 Dash — Libby Bunsold (1st), Bellbrook

200 Hurdles — Raegen West (1st), Bellbrook

800 — Avery Long (2nd), Beavercreek

200 Dash — Annabella Jiovani (1st), Bellbrook

High Jump — Alexandra Hammer (t1st), Beavercreek; Marissa Gainer (t1st), Bellbrook

Long Jump — Azalynn Mira (1st), Warner; Alexandra Hammer (2nd), Beavercreek; Macy Miller (3rd), Bellbrook

Discus — Jemia Wheaton (2nd), Bellbrook; Skylar Vantress (3rd), Greeneview

Shot Put — Jemia Wheaton (1st), Bellbrook, Skylar Vantress (2nd), Greeneview

Pole Vault — Raegan Arndt (2nd), Bellbrook; Annabella Jiovani (3rd), Bellbrook

Boys

4×800 — Bellbrook (3rd): Carsen Caldwell, Graham Ryckman, Calvin Gstattenbauer, Edward Alyanak

100 Hurdles — Ethan Andersen (3rd), Beavercreek

100 Dash — Benton Brandenburg (3rd), Bellbrook

4×200 — Warner (3rd): Gage Faulkner, Marqus Keller, Sincere Valdez, Leonard DeMartino

1600 — Canon Smigel (1st), Beavercreek; Edward Alyanak (2nd), Bellbrook

400 Dash — Cason Faucett (3rd), Greeneview

200 Dash — Delano Boyd (3rd), Bellbrook

4×400 — Greeneview (1st): Sam Brown, Jackson Baldwin, Lucas Reynolds, Cason Faucett

High Jump — Jaxon Austin (2nd), Warner

Shot Put — Max Greene (1st), Warner; Owen Mcdonald (3rd), Greeneview

Discus — Owen Mcdonald (1st), Greeneview, Jaxon Austin (3rd), Warner

Pole Vault — Tapp Gallagher (1st), Bellbrook, Lucas White (3rd), Bellbrook

