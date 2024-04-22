Seven to enter Fairborn Hall of Honor

Venkayya Yeary Moore Gluck Lyons Gehring

FAIRBORN — The 35th Annual Fairborn City Schools Hall of Honor enshrinement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 in the Fairborn High School auditorium.

A reception will be held following the ceremony in the Fairborn High School Commons.

The following will be inducted into the Hall: Catherine Durfee Frank, Marjorie Reynolds Gehring, Barry S. Gluck, Jason J. Lyons, J. Craig Moore, Arundhati V. Venkayya, and Michael L. Yeary.

Frank was the founder of the gifted program in the Fairborn City Schools, where she taught for 23 years. A native of Little Valley, New York, she received bachelor and master’s degrees from Wright State University. In addition to her excellent teaching, she was a docent emeritus at the Dayton Art Institute and a member of the Friends of Fairborn Library. The wife of Norton Frank, she died in 2007.

Gehring established the first in-house program for students with learning disabilities in the Fairborn City Schools, where she taught for 35 years. A native of Vinton, Ohio, she held bachelor and master’s degrees in education and won numerous awards for her innovative teaching and volunteer work. She was active in the Presbyterian Church, the Eastern Star, and Special Olympics. The wife of Lloyd Gehring, she died in December 2023.

Gluck is a 1969 graduate of Fairborn High School and earned a bachelor of science degree from The Ohio State University. He embarked on a career in retail business and retired as executive vice-president of merchandising and marketing from Ross Stores. He is presently the managing director of Gluck Consulting LLC. He co-founded the Fallen Angels Foundation with his wife, Joan, and is a major benefactor to The Ohio State University and The University of Notre Dame.

Lyons is a 1994 graduate of Fairborn High School and holds a master of justice administration degree. He was in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps and then served in police departments in Florida and Colorado. He is presently the chief of police in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. He has been a professor at numerous institutions and is active in many law enforcement groups, including the FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

Moore is a 1968 graduate of Fairborn High School and holds a master’s degree in educational administration. He taught American history in the Fairborn Schools for 32 years and was also a wrestling and football coach. He serves on the Hall of Honor and Athletic Hall of Fame committees and is a board member of the Fairborn Area Historical Society. An avid researcher of Fairborn and Fairborn schools’ history, he worked with classmate Richard Helms to secure funds for the new high school. He was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Venkayya is a 1991 graduate of Fairborn High School and holds a master’s degree in journalism. Her past employments include Dayton Children’s Hospital and the Ohio Department of Health, where she was the deputy director and chief communications officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is currently employed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she oversees communications. She is also involved in the Day of Caring 365 organization.

Yeary is a 1969 graduate of Fairborn High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in education. He was employed at Flowserve for 30, where he retired as a national sales manager. An outstanding college athlete, he has devoted his life to mentoring young athletes, coaching youth basketball programs and Little League teams, and serving as the Little League president. He has worked to enhance the Fairborn City Schools’ athletic programs and was inducted into the Fairborn City Schools’ Athletic Hall of Fame.