Fairborn man makes 100th blood donation

Submitted photo | Solvita Fairborn donor Matthew “Todd” Anderson recently made his 100th blood donation.

FAIRBORN — Fairborn donor Matthew “Todd” Anderson began donating with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) in 2014 and in 10 years rapidly reached his 100th lifetime donation milestone by donating platelets on April 4.

Anderson is a hospice chaplain based in Cincinnati. A year after he began donating, he converted to platelet and plasma donations and now averages two donations per month.

“I had a good friend who was a lifetime donor who encouraged me and challenged me,” said Anderson. “He created the spirit in me to want to help. He was a mentor of mine. He reached out to me and said I was good for it.”

He surprised himself by making 100 donations in just 10 years.

“I’m doing a triple today,” Anderson said. “I knew it was within reach. It’s a big achievement, but it wasn’t my motivation. It wasn’t anything I thought about in 2014. It seemed like a long time.”

Anderson sees the connection between counseling the dying and donating to help others live.

“To me it’s a good balance,” he said. “I am journeying with people to the end of their life. This is a counterbalance to help promote life.”

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Solvita donors are also asked to bring their Solvita donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.solvita.org or at the Dayton Donation Center and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.