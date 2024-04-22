Submitted photo | Fairborn City Schools

Transportation Supervisor Jordan Parker placed at the School Bus Rodeo and will be headed to the State Championship on May 4. The rodeo is a three-part event consisting of a written knowledge test, a pre-trip inspection in which the drivers have to locate missing or defective safety items, and an obstacle course. The obstacle course consists of a stop line measurement, diminishing clearance, offset maneuverability, railroad crossing, reverse serpentine, alley dock, and a right turn. The final part of the obstacle course tests the driver’s knowledge of a proper student pick-up and drop-off.