Club Magic U14 continues season with fifth place finish

Contributed | Sarah Roush Club Magic U14 volleyball, a team of players made up from Greene and Montgomery counties, got fifth place at a competition held at Tri-Village High School to follow up its recent finals win.

NEW MADISON — Club Magic girls U14 took fifth place at Tri-Village High School last weekend.

The locals finished 2-1 in round robin play defeating Darke County VBC – 3 by the scores of 25-12, 25-17, and Defiance VBC out of Defiance, Ohio in a nail biter by the score of 25-18, 20-25, 15-13. Club Magic qualified for the gold bracket of the competition, where it lost their thirrd round robin match to #20 ranked Borderline VBC 14-25, 20-25.

Magic played Darke County VBC – 1, losing to the eventual gold champions.

“We played hard against them, but came up a little short,” said head coach Sarah Roush. “They were a tough team who went on to take the gold title, and Mike [Roush] and I are proud of how well our team played against the champions.”

Leading in kills for Magic were Addalyn Martin with 14, Eva Williamson with 9, Kendall Newton with 8, and Elaina Moore and Sophia Boesch combined for 8 kills. Newton led the team in blocks with 18 block touches and 4 blocks for points, followed by Williamson, Moore, and Boesch combining for 12 block touches and 3 blocks for points.

The defensive end of the game was led by Mia Wright with 53 digs , Grace Newton with 30, Helena Switalski-Lail with 21 digs, and Elise McGeady is credited with 19 digs. Magic’s Switalski-Lail notched 35 assists. Magic’s serving turned it up with Martin, Boesch, and Grace Newton, all with over 95% serving percentage.

The locals return to action in Columbus in two weeks.