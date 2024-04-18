Beavercreek softball hands Centerville first loss of season — Sports Digest: April 18, 2024

Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek sophomore Ethan Kuhn (18) watches a high pitch come in during Tuesday’s 6-2 win at Legacy Christian.

RESULTS

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 7, Centerville 3

Owen Roether had two RBI and Anthony Wright had two hits and scored twice in the big win for the Beavers.

Enzo Sansabrino hurled two scoreless relief innings to secure the win.

Bellbrook 6, Brookville 5 (8 inn.)

Dakota Yeagley singled home Ben Hunt to pull out a come from behind road win in extra innings.

Braden Schumacker pitched two scoreless innings in relief to give his offense time in the late innings to force the extra frame.

Southeastern 5, Cedarville 1

Jackson Miller scampered across the plate on a wild pitch for Cedarville’s only run during the sixth inning.

James Dray pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and struck out six in allowing only two hits.

Tippecanoe 15, Fairborn 4

11 runs in a marathon second inning doomed Fairborn early.

Brayden Harris got a hit in all three of his at-bats.

Greeneview 19, Catholic Central 1

Greeneview’s bats produced 17 hits with four extra base hits in the dominant win.

Trevor Moore had three hits and Max Penrod drove in three runs to lead the attack.

Legacy Christian 14, Emmanuel Christian 7

Josh King had three RBI, as did Adriel Angel in the win.

Jacob Thompson started and struck out four in six innings of work.

Xenia 11, Greenville 4

Ethan Wells struck out 14 batters in five innings and fielded a sacrifice bunt to control the game on the mound.

Evan Harbison, Emery Lane and Aidan Solis all had two-hit games.

Softball

Centerville 4, Beavercreek 3

Haley Ferguson homered in the seventh inning, but Beavercreek’s late rally fell short on the road.

Annessa Stamper also hit a home run for the Beavers.

Bellbrook 2, Franklin Monroe 0

Chasidy Stewart pitched a three-hit shutout for Bellbrook with no walks and four strikeouts.

Stewart also hit two doubls, backed up by a pair of RBI singles by Heidi Pummell.

Southeastern 10, Cedarville 0

Cedarville struggled to get the bats going in the home loss.

Ayden Rodgers pitched 3 1/13 innings of relief and allowed only one hit.

Fairborn 10, Tippecanoe 0

Taylor Shepherd hit two home runs as part of a 4-for-4 day with four RBI. Hailey Webb also homered and Emilee Walters produced three RBI.

Webb struck out 10 hitters in the six-inning complete game.

Greeneview 16, Catholic Central 1

Alexa Climie went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Bella Sutton and Brilee Campbell both went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Kennedy Dean pitched all four innings and struck out 10 batters.

Dixie 15, Legacy Christian 1

Annie Augustine’s second inning double plated the only run for the Knights.

Hadassah Oliver had LCA’s only other hit in the game.

Greenville 14, Xenia 1 (Game 1)

Greenville 12, Xenia 0 (Game 2)

Mariah Smith crossed the plate for Xenia’s only run against one of the top teams in the state.

Smith had a two-hit game in game two, and Dakota Wagner got a single in both games.

Yellow Springs 13, New Miami 2

Violet Babb hit a home run and had five RBI for the Bulldogs. She also struck out 13 in five innings in the circle.

Lily Kibblewhite and Isabella Millhoan had two RBI games in the home win.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Bellbrook 0

Cedarville 5, Northeastern 0

Fairborn 5, Northridge 0

Greenon 4, Greeneview 1

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Southeastern 8, Cedarville 1

Brayden Criswell crossed the plate, driven in on a double by Mason Johnson.

Tristen Berkheiser pitched two hitless innings of relief.

Greeneview 12, Catholic Central 2

Landon Gardner drove in four runs for the Greeneview offense.

Braeden Gill, Nick Hassid, Trent Webb and Chase Walker combined to pitch a three-hitter in the win.

Yellow Springs 13, Emmanuel Christian 9

Jake Ortiz-Thornton, Mason Cline and Mateo Basora all had at least three wins in the road win.

Isaac Grushon shut down the scoring with a two inning save.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 14, Northmont 2

Bellbrook 21, Princeton 6

Softball

Beavercreek 5, Centerville 4

A walk-off single by Viera Barrett handed state-ranked Centerville its first loss of the season with a four-run seventh inning comeback.

Presley Moore singled home a run, Olivia Blackmore drove in another on a ground ball and Ferguson tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

Bellbrook 12, Edgewood 4

Bellbrook scored nine runs in the second inning, capped by a two-run home run off the bat of Reese McBride.

Stewart, McBride and Mallory Horvath all had two-RBI games.

Greeneview 23, Catholic Central 0

Dean had four hits and four RBI, and Campbell drove in three runs.

Sutton hit two triples and scored four times for the Rams.

Boys Tennis

Cedarville 5, Greeneview 0

Greenville 5, Fairborn 0

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 11, Wayne 6

The Beavers made it three straight wins in getting seven extra hits of its 12 during the home win.

Jack Howard pitched 2 1/3 scoreless relief innings to get the win.

Ross 1, Bellbrook 0

The game’s only run came in its final at-bat and Bellbrook couldn’t extend the game.

Johnny Deszcz, Luke Benetis and Tyler Raker had Bellbrook’s three hits.

Cedarville 10, East Clinton 2

A complete game performance with 10 strikeouts by Jake Winter got the Indians back in the win column.

Criswell homered to lead off the fifth inning, and Zach Creeden drove in two runs for Cedarville.

Fairborn 6, Butler 2

The Skyhawks gave Butler its first league loss with a five-run rally in the seventh inning to break open a tie game.

Kannon Reeser and Jase Duncan both had two RBI. Reuben Marquess went the distance on the mound.

Xenia 11, Stebbins 3

Xenia’s win streak reached five straight thanks for a five-RBI game by Adam Newell.

Stevie Kleman allowed three hits and walked two in the complete game performance.

Yellow Springs 8, Fairlawn 6

Caleb Derrickson and Kian Rainey both drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Lucas Price, Faxyn Fletcher and Grushon combined to allow only four hits for Yellow Springs.

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook 16, Oakwood 10

Softball

Beavercreek 9, Wayne 2

Jayden O’Neal had two hits and two stolen bases from the leadoff spot.

Selena Knight had three innings of relief pitching and struck out two.

Ross 4, Bellbrook 0

Bellbrook had four errors in the field to end its win streak.

Kelsey Kenney had two hits on the day.

Butler 3, Fairborn 2

Fairborn stranded the potential tying run at second in taking the loss.

Kyleigh Cook hit a home run, and Shepherd pelted three more hits for Fairborn.

Stebbins 21, Xenia 4

Xenia in the first two innings allowed 14 runs to score while giving up just two hits.

Dakota Wagner, Macie Wright and Addison Edwards had RBI hits for the Bucs.

Boys Tennis

Stebbins 3, Fairborn 2

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Mechanicsburg, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Licking Valley, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Mechanicsburg, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Trotwood, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

CJ at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Beavercreek (B) at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Xenia at Troy Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Eastern Relays, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Legacy Christian at Madison, 11 a.m.

Beavercreek at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 12 p.m.

Greeneview at Perry, 1 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Ponitz CTC, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Pickerington Central, 1:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Softball

Cedarville at Madison Plains (DH), 11 a.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 11 a.m.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Greeneview at Coaches Cup, 9 a.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Eastern Relays, 9 a.m.

Cedarville at Milton Union Invite, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 5 p.m.

Valley View at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia at Clinton Massie, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 5 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Butler, 5 p.m.

Belmont at Legacy Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Cincinnati Country Day at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Court House at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.