Club Magic wins bracket in Frankfort

Contributed | Sarah Roush Club Magic players and coaches. Front row (L-R): Grace Newton, Mia Wright, Elaina Moore. Back row (L-R): Coach Sarah Roush, Addalyn Martin, Kendall Newton, Sophia Boesch, Helena Switalski-Lail, Coach Mike Roush, Eva Williamson.

XENIA — Club Magic Volleyball recorded another title win this past weekend at Adena High School in Frankfort.

The local team is based out of Greene and Montgomery Counties and is coached by Xenia residents Mike and Sarah Roush. The team lost two close matches in the round robin to Eastside VBC (Cincinnati) and Spiketown (Chillicothe). Magic defeated Aleta Aces VBC out of southern Ohio in a three set tight match by the scores of 26-28, 25-23, 15-7. There was a five-way tie for the gold bracket which included Magic, however, due to percentages, Magic qualified for the silver bracket.

Club Magic played LOSO (Ladies of Southern Ohio) in the semi final and came out victorious, 21-25, 25-13, 15-11, opening a spot in the finals against cross town rivals, Dayton Jrs. In a tightly contested match, Magic won the finals by the scores of 25-17, 26-24. “They had us game point 23, but our girls hung tight and finished with three strong points to end the match,” said head coach Mike Roush.

Leading in passes for the day were setter, Helena Switalski-Lail, and Mia Wright, followed by Elise McGeady, Elaina Moore and Grace Newton. Leading in kills were Elaina Moore and Addalyn Martin with 21 kills each, Kendall Newton with 14 kills, and Eva Williamson with 12 kills. Switalski-Lail is credited with 52 assists, followed by the team as a collective unit, contributing 16 assists.

Newton led the team in blocking at the net with 13 block touches and 4 block points, Williamson had 5 block touches and 1 block point and setter, Helena Switalski-Lail had a block point as well. Grace Newton lead in services with 51 serves and only 3 services errors, followed by Addalyn Martin who is credited with 48 serves and only 2 errors. Sophia Boesch, Eva Williamson and Elaina Moore contributed 115 serves and 28 aces between them.

The team returns to action at Tri-Village High School this weekend.