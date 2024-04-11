Some area games avoid rain, get back on the field — Sports Digest: April 11, 2024

XENIA — Rain on Wednesday and Thursday brought many cancellations to events on both days. Beavercreek, Greeneview and Xenia made early calls on Thursday that games would not be held.

Xenia baseball travelling to Sidney has been moved to Saturday with the originally scheduled game against Wilmington canceled. Softball’s game at Sidney moves to April 20.

Greeneview baseball hosting Southeastern moves to April 25. Boys tennis at Greenon moves to Monday. Softball hosting East Clinton has yet to establish a new gameday.

RESULTS

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 11, Springfield 1

Owen Roether pitched a no-hitter for the Beavers, only walking one batter and hitting another while striking out six.

Gavin Grimm had three RBI and Roether helped his own cause with two RBI and a triple.

Bellbrook 19, Dayton Christian 2

The Golden Eagles only needed nine hits to nearly score 20 runs.

12 different hitters drove in a run, led by three from Tyler Raker.

Fairborn 9, Stebbins 1

Fairborn turned the bats on late and got a four hit game by Reuben Marquess in the road win.

Hayden Arndts drove in three runs at the plate. Brayden Harris struck out 10 in the complete game effort on the mound.

Emmanuel Chrisitan 9, Legacy Christian 7

The Knights couldn’t hold onto a five-run lead in the late innings.

Timothy Chavies had a two-hit game, and Nate Whitt had two RBI.

Xenia 7, Sidney 2

A five-run third inning was set up by four consecutive singles to get the rally going in the home win.

Ethan Wells pitched six innings allowing five hits and five walks as he struck out seven.

Boys Lacrosse

Xenia 11, Tippecanoe 1

Jayden Shaw and Brandon Osborne had hat tricks in the home run.

Bryson McClanahan scored his first career goal.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 14, Miamisburg 3

Softball

Beavercreek 11, Springfield 1

Selena Knight led the charge with a three RBI day and got the walk-off single in the fifth.

Haley Ferguson struck out nine hitters and allowed one run of fewer for the fifth time in seven games.

Carlisle 7, Bellbrook 4

A six-run inning doomer the Golden Eagles against the undefeated Indians.

Heidi Pummell hit a triple, and Reagen O’Brien drove in two runs for Bellbrook.

Fairborn 10, Stebbins 0

Taylor Shepherd went off, hitting two home runs, a double, scored three times and drove in six runs as part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate.

Hailey Webb struck out 14 batters in only allowing two hits in the circle.

Sidney 21, Xenia 8

Dakota Wagner has reached base in seven of her first eight plate appearances of the season.

Xenia led 8-3 after two innings, but gave up a seven spot in the third and committing six errors on defense as it relinquish the lead.

Yellow Springs 15, Legacy Christian 12

Adeline Zinger went 4-for-5 with a double, and Violet Babb was 3-for-4 with three RBI, two triples and three stolen bases in the win. Isabella Millhoan also had three RBI.

Ali Solomon and Olivia Augustine hit home runs for LCA.

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek 5, Springfield 0

Troy 4, Bellbrook 1

Sidney 4, Fairborn 1

WEDNESDAY

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 13, Miamisburg 3

Logan Grant scored four times and Andrew LeBlanc added three in the win.

Chase Baker made five saves in net.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 14, Bellbrook 4

Softball

Franklin 8, Bellbrook 4

Sydney Burchfield and Kelsey Kenney had multi-hit games at the top of the lineup.

Bellbrook struck out 12 times in falling to 1-5 this season.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek at Centerville, 5 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Tri-County North, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at CJ, 7 p.m.

Softball

Franklin at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Beavercreek at Little Miami, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mason at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Xenia at Butler Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at Elk Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Graham Invite, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Alter at Bellbrook, 10 a.m.

Cedarville at Miami Trace, 10 a.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 10 a.m.

Carroll at Beavercreek, 12 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Catholic Central, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Olentangy Berlin, 1:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Fenwick, 3 p.m.

Xenia at Buckeye Valley, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Wellington at Bellbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Greeneview, Xenia at Waynesville Invite, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Centerville at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Brookville, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Madison, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Centerville, 5 p.m.

Franklin Monroe at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dixie, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 5 p.m.

New Miami at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Greenon, 4:30 pm

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 5:30 p.m.