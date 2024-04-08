Fairborn expands weekend lunch program

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools recently received grant money allowing the district to increase weekend lunches for students in need.

The new weekend meal program is through Children’s Hunger Alliance, and grant money was provided by the school’s own local food security programs: The Snack Pack Program and Hawk’s Pantry.

Families can add their children to the weekend lunches program by filling out a Google form that was sent out to all parents within Fairborn City Schools. Because of the expansion of the program, there are no requirements for receiving weekend lunches.

Fairborn City Schools posted about the form on social media in addition to sending the form out to parents of students individually and encouraged everyone to fill out the form even if they are already receiving lunch assistance or do not need additional lunches.

Fairborn High School, Baker Middle School, Fairborn Intermediate School and Fairborn Primary School are all included in the program.

The form must be completed by April 12 to receive aid, and parents must fill out the form to receive weekend lunches.

