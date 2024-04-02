Fairborn holds Earth Day Festival and 5k

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is holding a special event for Earth Day in partnership with B-W Greenway Community Land Trust.

The Earth Day Festival and 5k is scheduled for April 28 at Fairborn High School and Community Park. Vendors have the chance of sponsoring the festival for booth space at the festival among other benefits. Information on sponsoring the event can be found online at www.bwgreenway.org.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the 5k begins at 9:30 a.m. Food trucks and vendors with activities for families of all ages will be around Fairborn High School during the event.

Fairborn City Schools is also holding an essay contest with prizes to be awarded on April 28. Grades 3-12 may participate in the essay contest and drop their work off at their school or the Board of Education office by April 19. The theme is “Planet vs. Plastic,” and awards will be presented at 11 a.m. during the festival.

In addition, the B-W Greenway and Fairborn City Schools are sponsoring a 5k event, which will begin at Fairborn High School and take contestants through Community Park. Registration is $30 per contestant, and all proceeds will benefit the B-W Greenway in their preservation and restoration of local wetlands and woodlands.

Those interested can sign up for the 5k online at www.runsignup.com/Race/Events/OH/Fairborn/FairbornEarthDay5kTrailRunWalk. Registration is open until the morning of the race, but a free T-shirt will be provided for those who sign up by April 7.

5k participants should arrive at Fairborn High School as early as 8:30 a.m. for packet pickup, after which they can stretch with the Fairborn High School Cross Country team at 9 a.m. The race begins at 9:30 a.m. at Community Park. Awards will be presented to the top three male and female runners.

More information on the event can be found online at www.bwgreenyway.org.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.