This is the famous photo taken of of the tornado over the Greene Memorial Hospital parking lot.
The April 4, 1974 Fairborn Daily Herald front page.
The Xenia Gazette staff won a Pulitzer prize for its reporting about the tornado and for actually being able to publish a paper given the widespread damage.
This series of photos showed the tornado forming.
The Xenia Gazette received an award from the Ohio Associated Press for its reporting in extreme circumstances.
The Gazette office still has this hanging on the wall.
Looking north on Detroit Street.
Shawnee Park was hit hard.