KimberlyCare staff learns CPR

Submitted photos | KimberlyCare Cedarville Township Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Brown talks about CPR training with KimberlyCare team members Marty Ford and Debbie and Anna Zavodney. Cedarville Township Fire Chief watches as Debbie and Anna Zavodney show off their CPR skills. The entire KimberlyCare team recently learned CPR skills.

CEDARVILLE — KimberlyCare LLC, a faith-based in-home senior adult care-providing agency recently concluded Heart Health month by providing each team member the education to become CPR certified.

“Though we as an agency are considered non-medical, we are on constant watch for ways to provide more and better services to our clients and their families. It will be great to now be better prepared should an emergency occur,” Owner Kim Wolf said.

Cedarville Township’s Fire Chief Kyle Miller and Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Brown met with Wolf and her team for a question-and-answer session followed by the clinical requirement of the certification. The technical portion was completed by each team member on-line prior to the meeting through the American Heart Association.

When asked about the role faith plays in emergency situations, the firefighters pointed out that those who are practicing their faith tend to have a calmer presence and more peace navigating their crisis situation. It’s interesting to note they also tend to feel more optimistic about the outcome.

Miller and Brown added that having pertinent information readily available such as basic patient medical history/DNR paperwork and clear access and egress of the home is a key element in enabling emergency personnel to better perform assistance and life-saving measures. They said that a calm demeanor from the family members and others involved in the situation was essential as well.

KimberlyCare is in its sixth year of serving residents in Greene County and the surrounding areas. The agency is currently welcoming new clients who are seeking a more personalized and higher quality approach to the care they receive.

Call Wolf at 937-532-4637 for a free consultation or visit KimberlyCare.com to learn more.