Scohy makes first-team All-Ohio, four other girls basketball players honored

Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Taylor Scohy was named to the All-Ohio First Team list for Division I players by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.

XENIA — Several Greene County girls basketball players were honored by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association on its All-Ohio lists released Monday and Tuesday.

Taylor Scohy of Bellbrook made first-team All-Ohio in Division I, and her teammate Jordan Frantz was an Honorable Mention selection. Charlotte Pauling and Lilli Leopard of Beavercreek both were Honorable Mention picks as well.

Carroll’s Kiera Healy made Special Mention in D-II. Cedarville’s Molly Mossing and Legacy Christian’s Ali Solomon were selected to the lists for D-IV players.

Scohy was the SWBL Player of the Year for the third straight season. She led the league in scoring at 17.1 points per game and was second in field goal percentage at 54.1. She also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.5 assists while shooting 76 percent at the free throw line. She scored a career-high 33 points this season against Franklin before her season ended during the postseason tournament early due to an injury. Scohy was also first-team All-Southwest District. Scohy was named third-team All-Ohio in 2023.

Frantz stepped up for the Golden Eagles to be the team’s leading rebounder at 6.2 per game while average 8.7ppg and 2.9apg. She had a season-high 21 points scored in a game against Miamisburg and was named second-team All-SWBL in addition to also being Honorable Mention All-SW District.

Pauling averaged 10.8ppg and 5.8rpg for the Beavers this season. She had three double-doubles during the year in making first-team All-GWOC. Also a third-team All-SW District selection, she had a season-high 21 points scored in a game against Miamisburg.

Leopard led Beavercreek in scoring at 10.9ppg and pulled in 5.5rpg. She shot 45.6 percent from the field to be a first-team All-GWOC player and make Honorable Mention All-SW District.

Healy in the GCL-Co Ed finished second in rebounding, averaging 8.2 per game, and third in blocks at 1.4 per game. Her 13.7ppg and 2.6apg also saw her continue her role as the Patriots’ primary offensive weapon this season. She produced nine double-doubles, finished second in the league with a 77.1 free throw percentage, and was named first-team all-league and All-SW District. Healy was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio in 2023.

Mossing made the Special Mention list. The senior was a first-team selection in the Ohio Heritage Conference. She averaged 16.5ppg, 6.8rpg and 1.6spg for the Indians. She had eight games with more than 20 points and had three double-doubles. Her 83.3 free throw percentage led the OHC and was ranked in the top-10 in the state for all players, according to the OHSBCA.

Solomon made the Honorable Mention list for the Knights. As the Player of the Year in the Metro Buckeye Conference, the junior averaged 10.1ppg, 5.7rpg, 2.4spg and 4.5 assists. She led the league in the latter category.

Both Mossing and Solomon were second-team All-SW District picks.

The boys lists are scheduled to be unveiled on Wednesday and Thursday.

